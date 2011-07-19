Get Sunkissed: Best Pink & Bronze Makeup For Summer

Now that it’s mid July and it’s been pretty hot and sunny (hello heat wave!) for a while, most people are moderately tan if not very tan. My favorite colors for summer (that look oh-so-fine on tanned skin) are pinks and bronzes. If you don’t have that Brazilian looking tan that we strive for, fear not, there are also pinks and bronze shades that look good on many different skin tones. As long as you play with the right hues you can have the summer glow that you desire.