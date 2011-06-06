Genius Product Launch Of The Day: MAC Sized To Go Collection

MAC has just launched a Sized to Go Collection, which if you couldn’t figure out by the name features every product you would need for your vacation in travel-size. The genius behind this miniature collection is clearly therewe so often find ourselves scrambling to get our beauty essentials to fit into a Ziploc bag in order to make them TSA friendly, only to sacrifice that eye makeup remover in the end.

With the new collection, MAC includes a face cleanser, eye makeup remover, makeup remover wipes and oil control lotion as well as other essential products that you hate to leave behind when traveling. The collection is obviously sold separately, and while it is a bit pricey (most items are $10 for 1 oz products) you have to admit that it delivers convenience with some of your favorite products.

The collection is available starting June 9 at all MAC locations and maccosmetics.com.