Gareth Pugh for MAC Images Released!

When Gareth Pugh’s MAC collaboration was announced, the entire fashion and beauty industries could barely contain their excitement. And now ladies and gentlemen, we have images!

Featuring holographic nail polish (it’s to-die-for), shimmering glosses, flared false lashes and gorgeous pigments it appears as if the collection was well worth the wait. There is also a makeup bag included in this collection, infusing Pugh’s traditional geometric packaging and futuristic style.

What product will you purchase first?

Gareth Pugh for MAC will be available from November 23 until December 23 in MAC stores and on Maccosmetics.com