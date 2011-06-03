Gareth Pugh For MAC Collection Is Coming!

MAC Cosmetics has just announced that Gareth Pugh, the designer known for his bold looks, both on the runway and in the beauty world, will be creating a full-scale collection set to launch globally in November.

Pugh, who collaborates with makeup artist Alex Box each season bringing us looks such as the metallic eye plates that models sported at the Fall/Winter 2011 shows certainly doesn’t lack in the way of creativity. The line for MAC will include multiple color products and accessories (by this we assume brushes and tools), which Style.com says will be making a debut at a cocktail party next month in New York to celebrate the collaboration.

We’re guessing that the packaging will consist of his usual black, grays and white with an unsual twist thrown in of courseperhaps more metallic eye guards that you can DIY?