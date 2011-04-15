Francois Nars Takes To The Streets For New Book

Legendary makeup artist Francois Nars is used to working with some of the most beautiful faces in the industry. He’s made a name for himself by creating bold colors that not only work well for editorials and runways, but are also easily translatable into an everyday beauty regimen.

This May, Nars is releasing Makeup Your Mind: Express Yourself, a cosmetics how-to book highlighting 60 men and women who were chosen straight off of the New York City streets, and given makeup transformations. The book is divided into three sections: “Play,” “Perfect” and “Polish” and is aimed to address the needs of women in their twenties, thirties and beyond.

Makeup Your Mind, $39.95, narscosmetics.com