A Former Power Ranger Teaches Us About Sensitive Skin

Many of us have become quite obsessed with natural and organic products in recent years. In an effort to ensure that what we are putting on our skin is just as nutritious as what we put in our bodies, we’ve been taking a longer look at the product labels. Pur-lisse, a product line created on Chinese beauty rituals, was formed from simple guidelines and practices taught to Jennifer Yen at a young age.

We chatted with Yen (and browsed her Pur-lisse goodies) recently – and loved that the Power Rangers alum (she played Vypra) was so dedicated to bringing her grandmother’s traditions into her skin care line. Read on for her wisdom below.



How did you get the idea to create your own line?

I was on Power Rangers for a year and a half and my skin was really bad. I tried everything from natural products, organic products and nothing was working, so I started using my grandmothers remedies like Blue Lotus and White Tea. Together with the chemists we formulated Pur-lisse based on my grandmothers rituals for sensitive skin.

Also, Pur-lisse is essentially a cosmoceutical solution for sensitive skin. We use a lot of advanced skin technology like Matrixyl 3000, Haloxyl and we leave out parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic color and fragrance so its great for all skin types.

How long did it take you to develop the line?

Like two and a half years. A long time!

So, what are the main ingredients in the products?

Blue Lotus, White Tea and Sea Silk – which is a blend of French marine plants from the coast of Normandy. We also use soy proteins, and lupine peptides, which is our peptide delivery system from France. These make up our complex called Lotus Lupine 5.

And your grandma was doing this herself?

Yeah she was so simple. And then I took these ideas that my grandmother uses and my aunt uses, our whole family has been drinking tea forever, and it was right in front of me this whole time and I didnt even think about it.



While you were shooting Power Rangers, you probably had to wear so much makeup!

Oh my god, so much, everyday. And you know what, it is a pain to put on makeup. Even for today, I just dont usually wear a ton of makeup unless I have to see people. And even when I do, to look like you dont have on any makeup, it takes a lot of work, you know.

Are all of the products in the line generally sold separately or can you get them all together?

We have two starter kits like this. One is Ageless and Beautiful and one is Bright and Beautiful. They include the cleanser, the two moisturizers, Pur-protect and Pur-Eye Adore. The only difference is one has an anti-aging serum and one has skin brightening serum in it. They’re $58, and they’re a great way to try all of the products.

Since you do have sensitive skin, what have you found were your best ways to cope with it?

To always keep my skin moisturized. As soon as I get out of the shower, when my skin is most prepped to take in moisture. I just never allow my skin to get dry, because once it becomes dry I become itchy, sensitive, my skin starts flaking. And I try to stay away from products that have a lot of color and a lot of fragrance and perfumes.

And finally, everyone is really trying to get that dewy look right now. But its really hard to do; you either go oily, or you go too matte. What is your suggestion for getting that perfect dewy glow?

First, diet is so important. I juice every day. Making sure your body is getting enough water, enough fruits and vegetables and antioxidants. Your body is number one. And then just be happy, number two. And third, is proper skin care. People underestimate that your skin needs to be properly moisturized before you even go to the step of putting on makeup. Before powder and foundation your skin has to be perfectly moisturized. And thats what Pur-lisse does. It preps your skin for makeup and treats it at the same time. All the products are very nourishing, lightweight, moisturizing and not heavy at all.