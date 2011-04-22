Fluorescent Lips: Get The Electric Look For Spring

The other day, in an attempt to try out the flourescent trend made so popular by Christopher Kane and Proenza Schouler for spring, I purchased a neon yellow handbag. Let me tell you: I’ve never gotten so many compliments on an accessory in my life. So, I’ve officially come down with a case of fluorescent fever, and am on a quest to try it out in as many ways as possible before the trend dies down. My next step? A bright pink lip! Jil Sander sent models down the runway with a shocking matte shade of lipstick, and Sasha Pivovarova rocks a similar tone in the May 2011 issue of Vogue Paris that hits newsstands next week. Below, I’ve picked out some of the top products on my list to help you get the look!

1. Illasmasqua lipstick in Corrupt, about $25, at Illamasqua

2. MAC lipstick in Show Orchid, $14.50, at MAC

3. YSL Pure lipstick in Fuchsia Pink, $30, at Sephora

4. NARS Pure Matte Lipstick in Carthage, $25, at NARS

5. Make Up Forever Rouge Artist Intense in Satin Fuchsia (36), $19, at Sephora

Photos: Hans Feurer for Vogue Paris; Imaxtree