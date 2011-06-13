Father’s Day Gift Guide: The Pampered Edition

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and if you haven’t already gone shopping for your good ‘ol dad or bookmarked what you’ll be getting him this year, we have a few suggestions. Since every dad has a tie, a sweater and some new shirt that you thought he needed, we think you should pamper him this year.

Some of you may have dads that absolutely love trying out new face wash, cologne and shaving cream while others have been using the same disposable Bic razor since they began shaving in their teens. So this year, broaden their horizons a bit (or expand their collections) with the above beauty products!