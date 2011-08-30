A Fall Trend That Works on Everyone: Bold Brows

Over-plucked, pencil thin eyebrows have long been at the top of my beauty don’ts list (yes, I have one – a mental one, at least). While I’ve always thought super-thin brows look slightly creepy and unsophisticated, the latest trends are now on my side. Of the many gorgeous fall beauty ideas from the Fall/Winter 2011 runways, the strong brows at shows like Alexander Wang and Oscar de la Renta (pictured above) ranked high among my favorites.

Bold brows are great for a number of reasons. They work on literally everyone, can be worn for day or night and instantly polish even the simplest of looks. Even if you’re not a big makeup person or you’re having a particularly low-maintenance day, a quick brow grooming can work wonders in making you look pulled together.

Not sure how to make the bold brow trend work for you? Take your pick of these brow enhancing products, ranging from easy-to-apply pencils, powders and stains to brow conditioning and regrowing treatments.