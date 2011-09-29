Fall 2011 Designer Makeup Palettes For Less

We’ve already shown you our favorite beauty campaigns and editorials for fall. Now here’s a closer look at the standout new must-have makeup colors for fall fashionistas in the know. Try not to drool on your keyboard as you check out these luxurious offerings, and don’t worry: we have also scouted out the less pricey alternatives for our beauties on a budget. Cha-ching!

BLUE JEAN BABY: Maybe the ladies of the 80’s had the right idea with their royal blue eyeliner and navy mascara. Deep blues are back in a big way this fall, best demonstrated by Dior’s Fall 2011 “Blue Tie” collection. As Christian Dior himself once said, “Navy Blue is the only color which can EVER compete with black.” Don’t forget to match your nails to your eyes and keep your lips and cheeks a soft pink or nude.

MONEY SAVING TIP: Don’t throw away your M.A.C. Jeanius Collection shadows from spring just yet. Instead, amp up the blues already in your arsenal with shimmery blacks to get that sophisticated navy smokey eye going on, like we saw at Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2012 runway collection. Save more money by only buying a navy to incorporate into the silvers and blacks you have already, instead of purchasing an entire palette.

LEFT: Dior Blue Tie Palette in Smoking Blue, $70, dior.com. RIGHT: M.A.C. Jeanius Eye Shadow Collection, $19.50 each, maccosmetics.com.

HEAVY METALS: Keeping in line with the luxe shimmer of Dior’s collection are Chanel’s Fall 2011 offerings, grandiosely titled the Illusion d’Ombres collection. Each nail, eye and lip color in this collection is really two or three colors, depending on how the shimmery shade catches the light. The sparkly flecks in the warm pink lip colors scream “luxury” while still speaking to the seventh-grader inside us who just wanted glitter on everything. Chanel’s collection is great for women of all ages to get a little metallic glamour in their lives.

MONEY-SAVING TIP: My favorite polish from Chanel’s fall line is “Peridot,” a yellow-blueish-green shade, which bring to my mind mermaid scales. Unfortunately, my budget lately doesn’t really make room for $25 nail polishes. OPI’s Blue Moon Lagoon shade would have been the perfect alternative — but it has sadly been discontinued. After a long search, I found another OPI shade equally holographic, but in a stronger turquoise shade instead of light blue-green — and a third of the price as Chanel’s.

LEFT: Chanel Peridot Le Vernis Nail Colour, $25, shop.nordstrom.com. RIGHT: OPI Texas Collection Nail Lacquer, Austin-Tatious Turquoise, $8.50, drugstore.com

TOM FORD… ENOUGH SAID: Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated of the fall makeup collections is Tom Ford’s first full collection, following the widely successful Private Blend lip color collection last year. If the ads starring Ford himself and the amazing Lara Stone are any indication, this collection is warm, sexy glamour at its best. Minimalists stay away: a Tom Ford-wearing gal is not afraid of standing out and wearing strong, heavily pigmented colors. The 132-piece collection includes standouts like a dark nail polish called “Bitter Bitch” and “Lost Cherry,” a rich red lip color. Make sure to check out all of Beauty High’s pictures of the collection here.

MONEY-SAVING TIP: When it comes to low-cost lipstick, our favorite is always Revlon. A big fan of their Matte Lipstick collection (you don’t even want to know how many tubes of Really Red we’ve gone through) we found their Super Lustrous line to be a good substitute for Ford’s — although there could never be a substitute for the man himself.

LEFT: Tom Ford Private Blend Lip Colour in Cherry Lush, $45, neimanmarcus.com. RIGHT: Revlon Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick in Cherries in the Snow, $6.39, drugstore.com

RECIPE FOR SUCCESS: Dolce and Gabbana have also expanded from designing clothes to designing makeup, and this past week launched their Fall 2011 collection, Sweet Temptations. Eye shadow palettes with names like Cinnamon, Praline, and Cocoa give you an idea of the delectable shades that look good enough to eat. Lots of pinks, browns, and neutrals are in this collection, with pops of berry as well. There is even a touch of emerald, brought to you by the eyeliner pencil in Green Almond. D&G is definitely not hopping on board with the blue theme like other designers are. If you are into more classic browns and neutrals than crazy trends like bright blue, this collection is the one for you to eat up.

MONEY-SAVING TIP: Love the brownish rose blush from the collection — don’t love the $44 price tag? Go for Bobbi Brown’s blush in either Desert Rose or Tawny for a similar look for half the price.

LEFT: Dolce & Gabbana Luminous Cheek Color in 28 Mocha, $44, dolceandgabbanamakeup.com. RIGHT: Bobbi Brown Desert Rose Blush, $24, bobbibrowncosmetics.com

MAKEUP IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL: Yves St Laurent makeup artist Lloyd Simmons has created a steamy collection for YSL’s fall offering, the Midnight Garden collection. Inspired by hot house gardens, Simmons’ goal is makeup that will make you still feel vibrant and tropical even as the weather cools down and summer slowly meanders into winter. Think rich and decadent, but still inspired by nature — like Bianca Jagger and Grace Jones having a midnight tea party in a greenhouse. The purple, pink and green shimmery colors were inspired by orchids, lilies, peacocks, leaves, and textures such as feathers and velvet. Blue once again shows up in this collection, in both the eyeshadow palettes and in two nail polish offerings: Wintergreen ( a shimmery teal) and Moonlight Blue (a royal indigo).

MONEY-SAVING TIP: The standout of this collection is the Midnight Garden eye shadow palette, with five gorgeous purple and green shades. However, drugstore favorite NYX offers a purple palette called Velvet Rope and a teal/green palette called Haute Model, each with 10 stunning shades. At $11 each, you could get both and have 20 eye shadows for still less than half the price of YSL’s.

LEFT: YSL Ombres 5 Lumieres in 11 Midnight Garden, $56, yslbeautyus.com. RIGHT: NYX Cosmetics 10-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Velvet Rope (top) and Haute Model (bottom), $11 each, nyxcosmetics.com