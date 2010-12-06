Fake A Full Night’s Rest With These Tricks

Although we may have the best of intentions at times – with plans of “calling it an early night” – getting caught up with friends and finding yourself out and about until 5 a.m. is just a part of life, and it’s of course one of the best parts. The sad aftermath of that of course is your immense under eye bags and dead expression the next morning.

We’ve all been trying to fake that wide awake look for years now, to no avail. But, there are plenty of tricks to keep in mind both while you are partying it up, and right when you roll out of bed the next day.

While out.

Balance drinking your cocktails with drinking water.

Have you ever heard of the idea of double fisting? Well, this is something that you should definitely do; except in one hand you should have a glass of water. Drinking water will help to keep you hydrated which will then result in plumper, more dewy looking skin when you wake up in the morning. (It will also keep you from doing or saying what youll probably regret the next day as well.)

When you get home

Take off your makeup before letting your head hit the pillow.

I know, I know, its so hard to do this when youre dead tired and all you want to do is sleep. But, the worst thing that you can do is to sleep with your makeup on. Not only does it block your pores (which could lead to other scary things on your face such as breakouts) but youll have to work harder in the morning just to get it off. I think that makeup wipes are the greatest invention of our time! Just one swipe over the face and a couple over the eyes and youre done. I love the Noxzema Clean Moisture Makeup Removal Wipes. After wiping off your makeup, dab on some eye cream to help alleviate puffiness and dark circles. I dont even know where Id be in life without my little jar of Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream.

When you wake up.

Soothe (dont abuse!) your skin.

Use a comforting moisturizer (such as Clarins Younger Longer Balm) and then try an all-in-one foundation like Stilas One Step Makeup. (It contains a primer, foundation, concealer and powder in one bottle. Beauty genius!) Afterwards, be sure to sweep a peachy-golden powder over cheeks and brow bones (try Benefits Blush in Coralista). Dab a bit of cream highlighter such as Urban Decays Cream Highlight in Sin into the inner corner of your eyes. This will help to give the illusion of open, alert eyes (even if you really just want to close em back up and go to sleep).

Image: istock.com