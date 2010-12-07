Face Off: The Best Face Washes To Hit My Medicine Cabinet

One of my favorite past-times is washing my face. I know, sounds pretty boring and like I may need to get a life, but seriously, theres nothing I love more than having a squeaky clean and clear face! If you think about it hard enough, youll have to agree with me because I cant think of anyone that actually wants to have dirty skin. With that in mind, lets take a look at a couple of my faves, shall we?

Neutrogena Deep Clean Long-Last Shine Control Cleanser/Mask

This stuff is great not only because it helps all skin types (from oily to combination) but also because you can use it weekly as a deep cleansing face mask in addition to washing with it daily. Instantly upon application, it absorbs about 85% of the gunk built up on your face (makeup included!) leaving your skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated. (Neutrogena Deep Clean Long-Last Shine Control Cleanser/Mask, $7.49, drugstore.com)

Peter Thomas Roth Un-wrinkle Creme Cleanser

With its cornucopia of skin softeners such as jojoba and shea butter, this creamy cleanser is like a luxurious skin softening treat that gently removes all dirt without stripping your skin of moisture. The best part is that it continuously works throughout the day to keep you looking radiant minus the greasy look and feel. (Peter Thomas Roth Un-wrinkle Creme Cleanser, $38, beauty.com)

Ahava 3-in-1 Mineral Toning Cleanser

Sometimes one of the best face washes are those that require no water! This face cleanser also serves as a toner and even effectively removes all eye makeup (including that black eyeliner on the bottom rim of your eyes that just wont budge). I could go on and on telling you more about the technology behind this stuff (its powered by minerals from the Dead Sea) but I think the most important take away about it is that it leaves your skin feeling super soft, luxurious and

refreshed. (Ahava 3-in-1 Mineral Toning Cleanser, $30, cvs.com)

Ambi Even & Clear Foaming Cleanser

A perennial classic that Ive been using since college, this foaming facial cleanser is a constant for me. Not only does it help to clear and prevent breakouts, but its also non-drying (which Ive found to be very rare trait in the world of foaming cleansers!) (Ambi Even & Clear Foaming Cleanser, $6.74, drugstore.com)

Alright, those are my favorite facial cleansers, now its time to share yours in the comments sections below.

Image: istock.com