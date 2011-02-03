Eye Shadow Made Easy From L’Oreal Paris

I can remember a time years ago walking into the drugstore, spotting really cool eye palettes and then promptly walking away due to the fact that I had no clue as to how to apply the shades onto my eyes. Yeah, it looked really great on the model in the advertisement nearby, but I knew better than to think that my eyes would look the same plus where does one even begin to know which shade goes where on ones eyes!? Rather than having to deal with all of these eye makeup perplexities, Id simply go on to view the lip gloss because (after all) they are so much easier to apply.

Fast forward to now, and I can honestly say that this is one product that I wish existed back in my fumbling eye shadow application days. LOreal Paris has created these really cool sets of eye shadow trios called the One Sweep Eye Shadow that (just as the name implies) can be applied onto your eyes in just one sweep! Each compact contains three shades in the shape of a small kidney bean along with a brush in the same shape. Upon opening, it looks kind of crazy, but its super easy to use. Simply take the brush, match up the shape of the brush to the shape of the eye shadow and sweep downwards. The brush will pick up all three shades in the palette so all you have to do is just apply onto your eyes!

The shades in the collection work for both day and night looks and are geared towards the color of your eyes (so you have no reason not to look super attractive while wearing them!):

Each eye shadow retails for $9.95 and is available at a drugstore near you! What do you think of this one stop shop idea when it comes to applying various shades of eye shadow? Let us know in the comments below!