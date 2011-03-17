Estee Lauder Unveils Women in Beauty Campaign

Yesterday I had the chance to meet some extremely important women in beauty, at an Estee Lauder event which coincidently was named just that. The company is relaunching their ad campaigns featuring models Constance Jablonski, Liu Wen and Joan Smalls to reflect the philosphy of the namesake of the brand, Estee herself.

Estee often said that “every woman can be beautiful” and that “there are no ugly women, just lazy women” a motto that us beauty obsessed love! The campaign, shot by Craig McDean, shows the three models together for the first time in an Estee ad. The ad aims to communicate the desire for beautiful skin across all ethnicites, something that we all desire.

Also being unveiled with the print ad are three separate TV ad campaigns for each girl, speaking to common skintone concerns. These campaigns go hand in hand with the release of the two new Idealist products from the brand, the Even Skintone Illuminator and Cooling Eye Illuminator which help to brighten, even out skinetone, and reduce puffiness under the eyes respectively.

Look for the campaigns and new products in June 2011.



Image Courtesy of Estee Lauder