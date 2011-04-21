Earth Day Deals!

Earth Day, Week or Month is here or approaching (depending on how you look at the holiday we suppose) and all of our favorite eco-friendly beauty brands are pulling out all of the stops in its honor. Whether it’s a collaboration with a celebrity like Pharrell Williams on a trendy tote bag, or a limited-edition product, we want in on the action.

We’re currently excited about two of our favorite brands offering Earth Day discounts, and we just had to share. Yes To Carrots is offering 25% off ALL of their products site wide this week (until Sunday, April 24th) with the promo code EARTH.

Origins on the other hand is offering a free sample of one of their most coveted products, a full-size Origins Checks and Balances Cleanser or A Perfect World Cleanser. You just simply need to head to origins.com and fill out a form, print the voucher and bring it to your nearest Origins store on Friday, April 22 (Earth Day) to receive your free sample.