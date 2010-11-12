Double-Duty Beauty Wonders

Youre going to be very excited to discover that beauty and grooming products that youve used and/or known about for years can also have a second and equally fabulous use. From reducing mid-day shine to softening skin, here are a few inexpensive products that will surprise you and make you say – wow!

Wrinkle Reducers

Before a big night out, soften and reduce fine lines around your eyes or forehead applying a silicone scar treatment patch each night a few days before your big event. Try Curad Scar Therapy, Silicone Pads or ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets.

Shine Busters

To reduce shine in oily skin for the day, start your morning cleansing with an anti-dandruff shampoo. They contain ingredients that kill oil- stimulating properties on the scalp, as well as skin. Try Head & Shoulders Classic Clean shampoo or Kerastase Specifique Bain Gommage, Purifying Anti-Dandruff Shampoo.

Cheek Bone Highlighter

Looking for a quick and easy way to highlight your skin? Just pick up a tube of ChapStick! Many makeup artists use this little wonder to tap on to the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and brow bone for a subtle, glistening effect. Try ChapStick Classic Lip Balm, SPF 4, Original.

Mattifying Effects

During soaring temps, one of the best ways to keep your face matte is to lightly swipe an anti-perspirant wipe across your skin after cleansing and before applying makeup. Try DERMAdoctor MED e TATEWipes or Sweat Block wipes.

White Nails

Love using dark nail polishes like blacks, dark blues and greens? Sometimes they can leave your nails slightly yellow. For a quick fix to bring them back to white, simply drop a few denture tablets in water and soak nails for about 3-5 minutes. Repeat as necessary. Try Polident Double Action Denture Cleanser, Tablets.