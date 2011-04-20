Donald Trump Doesn’t Just Want To Be Prez, Plans For Scents

We all know by now that Donald Trump may unfortunately run for office in the near future but apparently the man with the infamous comb-over has also taken an interest in the beauty business. And, side note, has anyone else noticed his orange pallor lately?

According to Gawker, on April 7 Trump filed to trademark the phrase “SUCCESS BY TRUMP” for use in selling “cologne; perfume; fragrances; after-shave lotions; skin moisturizer; shampoo; conditioner; deodorant; soaps for hand, face and body; body powder; bath oil; bath gel; bath salts; [and] bubble bath.” Apparently he also certified that he has a “bona fide intention to use the mark in commerce…as of the application date.”

He’s clearly trying to cover his bases with the above and looking to expand toward a beauty product empire, but considering that the man has the worst hairstyle in history, I’m not sure anyone should be buying products from him. But, that wouldn’t stop the Donald now would it.