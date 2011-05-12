Dolce & Gabbana Tease Us With A Peek Of Animalier Collection

Dolce & Gabbana have released a teaser video for their new summer makeup line: The Animalier collection. The video shows what appears to be piles of makeup forming the word Animalier with shots of models strutting down the runway wearing leopard print assembles causing serious anticipation. Got your attention? I thought so.

From the makeup that we can see in the video, you’ll spot leopard print bronzer, and a powdered makeup. We can’t wait to get our hands on this mysterious collection so we can walk on the wild side this summer.

With beauty spokeswoman Scarlett Johansson, Dolce & Gabbana’s summer Animalier collection is sure to be the cat’s meow!