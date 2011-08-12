D&G Adds Two New Elements To Color Beauty Line

Coming this fall to Saks Fifth Avenue stores in the U.S. and a total of 70 global are two amazing additions to the Dolce & Gabbana beauty line: the Perfect Finish Creamy Foundation and Passion Duo Gloss Fusion Lipstick. Stefano Gabanna said, “fashion collections and makeup are linked together, since they complete each other.” Because Dolce and Gabbana have such great taste, we are looking forward to their new color beauty products — not to mention that they consulted makeup guru Pat McGrath on the new editions as well as the original collection.

The Perfect Finish Creamy Foundation will be available in 15 shades and has wonderful easy application with buildable coverage ability. Dolce and Gabbana feel that packaging is a huge key when it comes to cosmetics, and we would never argue with that. “Everything in our products is designed to have women feeling sensual, and extremely feminine while using it.” and the glass jar with gold engraved top couldn’t be more glamorous a choice. (Perfect Finish Creamy Foundation, $55, Saks Fifth Avenue)

The second item to launch is the Passion Duo Gloss Fusion Lipstick which is a lipstick cylinder filled with a gloss center. The combination gives extra shine and wearability. The lipstick will be available in 24 shades from different shade families: Nudes & Browns, Reds & Oranges, Pinks & Mauves. (Passion Duo Gloss Fusion Lipstick, $34, Saks Fifth Avenue)

The campaign showing September will feature Scarlett Johansson.