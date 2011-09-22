A Date Night Look Fit for an Angel

Excited for the premiere of the sitcom remake of Charlie’s Angels tonight on ABC? While nothing can top the 2000 movie version for me (number one Drew Barrymore fan right here) I am still excited to see the sexy Rachael Taylor, Annie Ilonzeh, and Minka Kelly kick some butt while looking absolutely fabulous.

The show is also exciting to me because is seems like one of the rare series that men and women can watch together and both be equally interested in. What better for a casual date night than meeting up for happy hour after work — or a casual dinner cooked at home — followed by some quality TV?

Even for a low-key date night, you still need to look like the most charming version of yourself possible. Why wear sweatpants and a headband when it just takes a couple more minutes to look like a star? A few simple products are all you need to look as luminous as one of Charlie’s Angels.

An Angel herself, Minka Kelly, pulled off the look perfectly at the Emmy’s last Sunday, where she was a presenter. Check out our slideshow for the techniques and products that will help get you thatgirl-next-door-who-can-kick-your-ass look.Now say it with me: “Good morning Charlie!”