CoverGirl Unveils Its Animal Instincts

CoverGirl celebrates its 50 years in the beauty business by giving back, in a way only they can. The brand unveiled three limited-edition versions of its must-have product, the Clean Pressed Powder Compact. Dressed up in bold exotic prints such as an emerald snakeskin, bright blue zebra, and brown leopard the compacts are not only a quick pick-me-up for your makeup bag, but also a great way to give back.

The sales for each $7 compact (up to $50,000 worth) will benefit Children’s Safe Drinking Water and the price of just one provides a week’s worth of clean water for a child in Africa. The compacts will be available beginning in July at drugstores near you.