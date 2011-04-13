StyleCaster
Share

CoverGirl Unveils Its Animal Instincts

What's hot
StyleCaster

CoverGirl Unveils Its Animal Instincts

Rachel Adler
by

CoverGirl celebrates its 50 years in the beauty business by giving back, in a way only they can. The brand unveiled three limited-edition versions of its must-have product, the Clean Pressed Powder Compact. Dressed up in bold exotic prints such as an emerald snakeskin, bright blue zebra, and brown leopard the compacts are not only a quick pick-me-up for your makeup bag, but also a great way to give back.

The sales for each $7 compact (up to $50,000 worth) will benefit Children’s Safe Drinking Water and the price of just one provides a week’s worth of clean water for a child in Africa. The compacts will be available beginning in July at drugstores near you.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share