Colored Liners For Spring: Runway Inspiration

Bright makeup and warm temps basically go hand in hand why would we even bother having one without the other? Luckily, we saw plenty of different examples on the spring 2011 runways, from Dior to Derek Lam. With the use of pinks, reds, blues and greens makeup is anything but boring this season.

Below is a bit of inspiration pulled straight off the catwalk for you to use as we go through spring and into summer, and application tips and tricks for how to pull off this daring trend.

We’ve already explored red eyeshadow for spring, but you can also try this bold color with just a touch of liner. At Derek Lam makeup artist Tom Pecheux actually used lip liner (not advised in real life ladies!). Try instead Urban Decay Liquid Liner in Gash.

To try out this bold orange shade, we love the flared out cat eye that was seen at Dennis Basso. If this is too gutsy for you, just draw on a very thin line on the top lid. (Sephora Collection Flashy Liner, $8, sephora.com)

Yellow is hot this season, as we’ve all seen from the nail polish trend. Now it can work for your eyes too in small doses of course. Try a matte liner (or shadow using a wet angled brush), and gage the size of the line depending on your braveness! (Make Up For Ever Iridescent Eye Shadow in Yellow Gold, makeupforever.com)

From red to pink, if you’re going to go bold you may as well go all the way! Instead of taking this bright shade all over your crease, try a thin line underneath the eye (along the lower lash line) to mix it up a bit. (Tokidoki Glitter Eyeliner, $25, sephora.com)

This shade, seen at Dior’s Spring 2011 shows, works great for all skin types. Be a bit more daring for a night out and draw on a thicker line. (Cargo Swimmable Waterproof Liner, $19, ulta.com)