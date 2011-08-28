Color-Block Your Makeup Routine This Fall

It is no secret that the summer color-blocking trend is here to stay through the fall. Mixing two to three bright, bold colors in one ensemble is a definite way to standout this coming season. But if a combination of different color pants, shoes and a blouse is too much for you to handle, there is a way to subtly incorporate your makeup routine into the trend.

Lips

Already a popular look, combining a bright lip with a staple colorful piece is an easy way to color-block your ensemble without looking like a rainbow. Bright pants, a neutral top and vibrant lips are a perfect way to extend the trend past your closet.

Cheeks