StyleCaster
Share

Color-Block Your Makeup Routine This Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

Color-Block Your Makeup Routine This Fall

Amanda Elser
by

It is no secret that the summer color-blocking trend is here to stay through the fall. Mixing two to three bright, bold colors in one ensemble is a definite way to standout this coming season. But if a combination of different color pants, shoes and a blouse is too much for you to handle, there is a way to subtly incorporate your makeup routine into the trend.

Lips

140615 1314561718 Color Block Your Makeup Routine This Fall

Already a popular look, combining a bright lip with a staple colorful piece is an easy way to color-block your ensemble without looking like a rainbow. Bright pants, a neutral top and vibrant lips are a perfect way to extend the trend past your closet.

Cheeks

<img class="article-body-img" src="http://a.sccdn.net/news-13/320×320/140616_1314561775.jpg&quot; alt="

” />

The key to a successful color-block is to know when to go bright and when to keep it light. If you’re taking the light gloss approach on your lips, an orangey-shade on the apples of your cheeks could be a great way to delicately add another color to your look. (Yves Saint Laurent CRME DE BLUSH Soft Blush, $38, sephora.com)

Eyes

140613 1314561679 Color Block Your Makeup Routine This Fall

Colorful eye shadow could easily go array if not applied strategically. It is important to play down the rest of your beauty routine if you plan on incorporating a bright eye shadow or liner into you your makeup bag.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share