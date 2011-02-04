Clinique Launches Big (And Small!) Products For Spring 2011

This spring, Clinique has two new products: one on the chubby side and another on the skinny. I feel like this is one brand that Ive been wearing most of my life (starting in junior high schoolhopefully my mom isnt reading this as I wasnt even really allowed to touch the stuff just yet!) So, you can imagine the glee I felt after getting my hands on these two products.

If youre looking for a great shortcut to giving your lips just a hint of color while still adding moisture (I swear this harsh winter weather tries to suck the life out of my lips daily so I make sure to continuously apply balm), the Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Balm is for you! Just as the name implies, this lip balm features a short, pencil-like packaging that glides on easily thanks to its special blend of shea butter, mango seed butter and jojoba seed oil. You can apply a little for a sheer tint of color or you can apply more to get a deeper shade. A quick twist of the silver tip at the top of the Chubby Stick allows you to apply more color so theres no need for a pencil sharpener. In 8 fun shades with names like Chunky Cherry (a pretty red) to Woppin Watermelon (a vibrant pink) youre sure to find a color for you.

On the flip side, the brand also has also come up with the solution to elongating your bottom lashes with the launch of this (yep! you guessed it!) Bottom Lash Mascara. After surveying several women, Clinique found that trying to get a full-sized mascara wand to accent your bottom lashes really is a hard feat to accomplish. So, they invented this super skinny teeny weeny mascara that features a micro-mini brush to help you precisely hit every bottom lash. If youre like me and wondering if this is going to smear all over the place, theres no need because this stuff really does stay in place upon application due to its waterproof, thermal active formula. (This means you wont have flaking either!) Since I have really short bottom lashes the best way to apply was to hold the brush vertically and apply, but it also works if you apply the horizontal way as well.

Both products can be found at a Clinique counter near you or online at clinique.com. Has anyone played with these new products yet? Or do you want to know more? Either way let us know in the comments section below!