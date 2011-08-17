Classic Movie Tomboys Wear Makeup In The End

Not only do film stars wear tons of makeup to film but I have also noticed that “Tomboy” characters always go soft in the end. They turn girly, kiss the boy and even wear lipgloss!

Read more for some Tomboy movie character inspired beauty looks.

#1.Howard Deutch’s Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

This 80’s flick is super adorable and popular for many reasons, one being that it has a fairytale ending. The tomboy character in this movie sweats while playing the drums, dresses kinda punk and happens to be the beautiful Mary Stuart Masterson. She plays the character of Watts who would never admit to having “feelings” other than friendship but she’s so clearly fallen for her best friend. And despite the sweat of rocking out, she’s got a great look.

Watts is just one of those characters that everyone loves. She’s boy’s best friend and we love her too!

1. For Watt’s barely-there natural rosy cheeks, use a cream blush which will allow you to blend or build. (Stila Convertable Color in Lillium, $25 sephora.com)

2. Use a bottom-lash mascara that’s close to your natural eyelash color to avoid looking too done-up. (Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara, $10 clinique.com)

3. Moisturize those lips, even Tomboy’s want a kiss! (Chapstick Classic Strawberry Chap Stick, $0.98 walmart.com)

4. In-between showering add volume to short hair by sing a dry shampoo. (Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, $18 lovelyskin.com)

5. If you don’t wear a powder foundation or makeup setting powder, you need some alternative shien control. (Boscia Blotting Linens in Green Tea, $10 sephora.com)

6. Since Watts has short hair, she needs a product to help keep it styled throughout the day. (Bumble and bumble Gellac, $25 bumbleandbumble.com)

#2. Samuel Fuller’s 40 Guns (1957)

This is a great movie, so if you haven’t seen it, get to the closest movie rental store asap! But I’m not here to give you movie suggestions, so let’s move on. In this Western, Barbara Stanwyck plays Jessica Drummond, a female gunsmen who runs a league of 40 men. Hence, 40 guns! It’s unusual for a movie of the Western genre to show women in any state of power so it’s a double shock to find her controlling 40 men. But of course, in Hollywood there is always one man that can “tame the shrew“!

As you can see, Jessica Drummond may know how to pull a trigger and ride a horse, but she also looks flawless while doing so. (Keep in mind that the actual movie is in black & white, I’m just filling in the blanks)

1. Barbara Stanwyck has glowing, flawless skin that shines when the sun hits it. To capture the sun on your face, wear an illuminator or foundation with illuminating qualities. I suggest Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturizer with illuminator and SPF. (Laura Mercier Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 20, $42 lauramercier.com)

2.Because her brow bones and cheek bones looks so fabulous, I suggest using a highlighting powder with light shimmer on the brow bone and a blush that will do a pick-me-up to your cheeks.

TIP: Avoid applying blush on apples of cheeks for Barbara Stanwyck’s look.

(NARS Cosmetics Blush Duo in Albatross/Orgasm, $39 narscosmetics.com)

3.Her brows are strong but not overpowering, a great look to steal for Fall. Use a brow pencil for extra control. (Maybelline Define-A-Brow Eyebrow Pencil, $5.49 drugstore.com)

4. Apple red reminds me of country fields and it’s also a red that while being glamorous also looks casual and somewhat natural if applied lightly. (BITE Luminous Creme Lipstick in Carmenere, $24 sephora.com)

5. Riding horses in the wind can mess up your hair, if fact just walking in the wind can mess up your hair. Hold it still with a light hairspray that allows movement but still holds hair in place. (Oribe Superfine Hairspray, $29 amazon.com)





#3 Richard Thorpe’s The Truth About Spring (1965)

Pretty girl, Spring is a tomboy and her father plans to change that. He wants to pair his daughter up with a cute boy so that maybe she’ll give up her boyish ways. Although she has a tough look, this little sailer has a few things going her way.

Spring Tyler is a tomboy who loves to sail. She’s got that sun-kissed glow that everyone lusts after. You have a few more weeks to rock it, so hurry up!

1. Use a bronzer to sculpt sun-kissed cheek bones. (Sephora Collection Sun Disk, $22 sephora.com)

2. Spring Tyler has the perfect beach hair since she spends her days sailing the ocean away. I don’t have a sailboat, but I have a bottle of Surf spray! (Bumble and bumble Surf Spray, $23 bumbleandbumble.com)

3. Coral lips are super sweet. I don’t want to give them up for Fall just yet. (Lancome L’Absolu Nu Replenishing & Enhancing Lipcolor in 112 Coral Sand, $29 nordstrom.com)

4. Runny mascara is annoying and sometime’s I like to elongate without the color. Try a clear mascara on days at the beach or pool. (Covergirl Professional Natural Lash Mascara, $4.99 walgreens.com)

5. For faking that care-free glow. (NARS Body Glow, $59 sephora.com)

6. Lastly, to capture the feel and smell of Spring Tyler, I decided to add a perfume into the beauty mix. Bobbi Brown’s Beach Collection actually smells exactly like a beach. I don’t know how she did it, but this perfume will transport you to the beach anyday of the week. (Bobbi Brown Beach Fragrance, $55 bobbibrowncosmetics.com)

Let us know who your favorite Tomboy characters are in the comments section below!

