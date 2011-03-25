StyleCaster
Chanel Launches New Makeup Confidential Site

Chanel, the brand that is known for such coveted nail polishes as Jade, Rouge Noir and now Black Pearl has launched a website to give a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion and beauty empire.

Chanel Makeup Confidential provides users with a look into the creation of Chanel’s beauty products, from video with Creative Director Peter Phillips to backstage at the Chanel fashion shows. You can also watch how-to videos from makeup artist Lisa Eldridge and learn the tricks for wearing the brand’s spring line.

If you were already lusting for a bottle of pearlescent polish or Rouge Coco lip, after browsing this site you will be.

