Chanel Gives Us ‘Boy’ For Valentine’s Day

Even Chanel has gone gaga for Valentine’s Day, releasing one of the pretty pink shades of Rouge Coco Shine lipstick, the latest Chanel collection. This certain shade, which can be spotted on the lips of Vanessa Paradis in the campaign for the collection is Boy, and is available for presale for just a few short days – from Thursday until February 13 to be exact – and then will go on sale with the rest of the collection in April.

A true shimmery light pink, not only does it perfectly suit the coloring for the holiday, but the product was also named after Arthur Capel (known as Boy), the love of Coco Chanel’s life. Ah, romance.

Rouge Coco Shine Lipstick, $32, chanel.com (April 2011)