CEW Awards Showcase The Best Beauty Products Of The Year

The 17th Annual CEW Awards were announced last Friday, and for those of you that don’t know, the CEW’s stand for the Cosmetic Executive Women’s Awards – it’s an awards ceremony that is comprised of a panel of women in the beauty industry who vote for what they think are the best products available right now. Below are the list of winners from the ceremony, check it out to see if any of your favorite products made the list, or if you think some are missing!

BATH AND BODY

Bath & Body Mass:

Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Advanced Anti-Aging Body Wash Deep Penetrating Moisture

Bath & Body Prestige:

Fresh Brown Sugar Hand Cream

FACIAL SKINCARE

Acne Treatment:

Zeno Corporation Heat Treat Blemish Prevention Treatment

Anti-Aging Mass:

AVEENO Ageless Vitality Elasticity Recharging SystemDay SPF 30

Anti-Aging Prestige:

Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector

Cleaner & Scrub:

Shiseido Cosmetics America White Lucent Brightening Cleansing Foam

Eye Treatment Mass:

RoC Brilliance Eye Beautifier

Eye Treatment Prestige:

Shiseido Cosmetics America Future Solution LX Eye and Lip Contour Regenerating Cream

Moisturizer Mass:

Olay Regenerist Night Resurfacing Elixir

Moisturizer Prestige:

Lancme Gnifique Repair Youth Activating Night Cream

HAIR

Hair Care Product:

Bumble and bumble Mending Masque

Hair Coloring Product:

Samy Fat Foam Hair Color

Hair Styling Product:

Ojon Volumizing Brush-On Mousse



MAKEUP

Eye Product Mass:

COVERGIRL Liquilineblast Eye Liner

Eye Product Prestige:

Dior Beauty Diorshow Maximizer

Face Product Mass:

mark Touch & Glow Shimmer Cream Cubes All Over Face Palette

Face Product Prestige:

Clinique Redness Solutions Makeup SPF 15 with Probiotic Technology

Lip Product Mass:

LOral Paris Infallible Le Rouge

Lip Product Prestige:

Fresh Sugar Plum Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15

MENS GROOMING

Gillette Fusion ProSeries Thermal Scrub

SCENT

Mens Scent:

Chanel USA Bleu de Chanel

Womens Scent Mass:

Coty Beauty Beyonc Heat

Womens Scent Prestige:

Gucci Fragrances Guilty

SUN

Shiseido Cosmetics America Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion SPF 60

INDIE BEAUTY AWARD

blow, the new york blow dry bar

ECO BEAUTY AWARD

Yves Rocher North America Inc Culture Bio

FIRST ANNUAL BEST SELLER AWARD

Mass Product:

Maybelline Falsies by VolumExpress

Prestige Product:

Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector