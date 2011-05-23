CEW Awards Showcase The Best Beauty Products Of The Year

The 17th Annual CEW Awards were announced last Friday, and for those of you that don’t know, the CEW’s stand for the Cosmetic Executive Women’s Awards – it’s an awards ceremony that is comprised of a panel of women in the beauty industry who vote for what they think are the best products available right now. Below are the list of winners from the ceremony, check it out to see if any of your favorite products made the list, or if you think some are missing!
BATH AND BODY
Bath & Body Mass:
Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Advanced Anti-Aging Body Wash Deep Penetrating Moisture
Bath & Body Prestige:
Fresh Brown Sugar Hand Cream
FACIAL SKINCARE
Acne Treatment:
Zeno Corporation Heat Treat Blemish Prevention Treatment
Anti-Aging Mass:
AVEENO Ageless Vitality Elasticity Recharging SystemDay SPF 30
Anti-Aging Prestige:
Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector
Cleaner & Scrub:
Shiseido Cosmetics America White Lucent Brightening Cleansing Foam
Eye Treatment Mass:
RoC Brilliance Eye Beautifier
Eye Treatment Prestige:
Shiseido Cosmetics America Future Solution LX Eye and Lip Contour Regenerating Cream
Moisturizer Mass:
Olay Regenerist Night Resurfacing Elixir
Moisturizer Prestige:
Lancme Gnifique Repair Youth Activating Night Cream
HAIR
Hair Care Product:
Bumble and bumble Mending Masque
Hair Coloring Product:
Samy Fat Foam Hair Color
Hair Styling Product:
Ojon Volumizing Brush-On Mousse
MAKEUP
Eye Product Mass:
COVERGIRL Liquilineblast Eye Liner
Eye Product Prestige:
Dior Beauty Diorshow Maximizer
Face Product Mass:
mark Touch & Glow Shimmer Cream Cubes All Over Face Palette
Face Product Prestige:
Clinique Redness Solutions Makeup SPF 15 with Probiotic Technology
Lip Product Mass:
LOral Paris Infallible Le Rouge
Lip Product Prestige:
Fresh Sugar Plum Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15
MENS GROOMING
Gillette Fusion ProSeries Thermal Scrub
SCENT
Mens Scent:
Chanel USA Bleu de Chanel
Womens Scent Mass:
Coty Beauty Beyonc Heat
Womens Scent Prestige:
Gucci Fragrances Guilty
SUN
Shiseido Cosmetics America Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion SPF 60
INDIE BEAUTY AWARD
blow, the new york blow dry bar
ECO BEAUTY AWARD
Yves Rocher North America Inc Culture Bio
FIRST ANNUAL BEST SELLER AWARD
Mass Product:
Maybelline Falsies by VolumExpress
Prestige Product:
