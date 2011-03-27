Celeb Makeup Artist Mally Roncal Talks Clear Powder & QVC

A favorite amongst celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Hayden Panettiere, Rihanna, and Teri Hatcher, Mally Roncal knows what a multitasking woman needs in regard to the tangibles and intangibles of makeup application. Since starting Mally Beauty, Roncal has developed innovative products that endure all day long, and has made numerous apperances on QVC to vet her line. Read on for our exclusive Q&A with the beauty guru.

At what point in your career did you feel very strongly to create a makeup collection? Initially did you intend to fill a void in a particular product category?

As a celebrity makeup artist, I had a really hard time finding beautiful shades and textures that wore like iron. I would have to mix together several different products and create my own techniques to get the results I wanted. I decided to create a line that was easy to get right, made women look and feel fantastic and wore like iron! That is how Mally Beauty was born.

Which product from Mally are you most proud of?

That is a hard one, because they are all my babies and they all are so different from anything out there in the market. But for right now I wold have to say that my Poreless Face Defender is the most innovative and game changing product out there. It is the first ever “clear powder” since I have a very strong dislike for translucent powder.

How do you prepare to be on a QVC segment? It must take lots of prep and energy!

LOL! Yes, and I am a ridiculous perfectionist so we do not take one single thing for granted when we are preparing. QVC is live, all the time so there is no room for mistakes. My team is incredible and we have it down to a science.

I see you’ve done a ton of magazine editorial covers; what does one need to consider when doing the makeup for a cover shoot, versus red carpet?

Honestly, I prepare for any makeup application with the same intensity. First it is very important that the skin and eyes look clear and bright. I start by a decadent skin care routine and I make sure their eyes look clear by using VISINE Maximum Redness Relief Formula. Then we decide the look and go for

it!

What is your daily beauty regimen like, and how did it change once you became a mother?

With myself I feel the same way I feel about my clients. Bright and clear skin and eyes are very important to me. I start my day with a moisturizing routine and VISINE Maximum Redness Relief, then nobody can see how little sleep I have had. When I am in a hurry, I have a strip down routine of my Cancellation Conditioning Concealer my Eye Opening Brow Boost, my Volumizing Mascara, my Illuminating Blush and my Highshine Liquid Lipstick in Mally’s Look. Of course it is bulletproof and lasts all day so I never have to touch up.

I’ve read some of your beauty secrets, like “only curl part of your lashes” and “use a highlighting stick on your eyes and lips” — do you have any seasonal-specific beauty secret tips, since spring has just arrived?

For spring I recommend a matte bronzer, such as my Believable Bronzer. First start by applying it around the perimeter of your face and follow with a light dusting on your forehead, nose and chin. Add some shimmer on the cheek bones for dimension and the Pinky Glow on the apples of the cheeks for a sexy spring look. Get rid of your translucent powder that makes you look dry, cakey and ashy. Try my Poreless Face Defender the first ever “clear powder”. It wont sit in your fine lines and wrinkle, giving you a younger fresher look!

Speaking of spring, is there a makeup color or trend for the season that you’re excited about?

For lips and cheeks my motto is “Peach is the new Pink”

Last, is there a new product or category that will be coming out, that you can give us the skinny on?

Yes! The Evercolor Endless Shadow, is a new Bulletproof eyeliner eyeshadow system. With state of the art technology, it is a gorgeous way to enhance your eyes and make you look gorgeous ALL day long.

Images Courtesy of mallybeauty.com