BY TERRY Launches Its Latest Collection: Shimmery Fantasy

“Lingerie for your face” is how makeup guru Terry de Gunzburg, the face behind coveted beauty brandBY TERRY,described her brand new 2011Holiday Collection, dubbed “Shimmer Fantasy.”

In an effort to create the rosy glow you get from a young, budding romance, BY TERRY has infused “rare pigments, selected for their uncommon radiance and texture,” de Gunzburg explains. The festive, sparkle pigments are miraculously transparent, while helping to recreate that coated finish. The result? A mattified, but never flat, bare skin effect, as if you truly have nothing on.

Other pieces in the new collection include the Limited Edition Terrybly Or Rose Ultra-Luminous Compact Foundation, a “scintillating mesh of 24K Pink Gold microparticles and fine pearls,” and combined together, these amino enriched ingredients restructure and produce anti-age components. For a hypnotic plump pout effect, theRouge Terrybly Shimmer Age Defense Lipstick, is now available in five shades.The amazing powdery formula maintains a richness that melts and moisturizes the lips. Last, BY TERRY unveiled its foundation alternative,Hyaluronic Face Glow, an undetectable product for perfect coverage; expect exquisitely velvety skin after the first application.

The epitome of honest, qualitybeauty essentials,BY TERRY‘s latest collection proves that natural radiance can be just as sexy as the smokiest of smoky eyes.

The new BY TERRY collection is currently available atSPACE.NK.apothecary,BYTERRY.com, Barneys, and other fine and specialty retailers nationwide.