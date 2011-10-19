Burberry Launches Beauty Counter at Saks; Expands Line

Burberry may be known for their classic trenches (which we could certainly use on a day like today) but the growing popularity of their beauty line will soon become a vanity staple. The Brit brand, which branched out into the beauty world last summer, has sold its makeup line exclusively in the UK, online at Nordstorms and in some select West Coast stores.

Now, the line lands in NYC with its first counter at <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/WorldOfDesigner.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306579597&PRODUCTprd_id=845524446138889&bmUID=j8rgD5v” target=”_blank”>Saks Fifth Avenue. If you’re looking for silky smooth lipsticks, a mix of core eye shadows and bold shades (that again are as soft as silk, most infused with Vitamin E and Wild Rose extract) as well as sheer skin products you have to test out the line. I couldn’t stay away from the <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306418051&PRODUCTprd_id=845524446441009&R=3386460020145&P_name=Burberry&N=4294912414+306579515+306418051&bmUID=jcu0U9X” target=”_blank”>Nude Rose lipstick, <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306418051&PRODUCTprd_id=845524446440982&R=3386460020602&P_name=Burberry&N=4294912414+306579515+306418051&bmUID=jcu14W0″ target=”_blank”>Midnight Plum shadow and <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306418051&PRODUCTprd_id=845524446441074&R=3386460035781&P_name=Burberry&N=4294912414+306579515+306418051&bmUID=jcu1bDo” target=”_blank”>Fresh Glow (a new Burberry skin product that gives you that dewy glow without an oily look).

Check out the video below featuring makeup artist Wendy Rowe’s tips and guide for how she got the look in the ad — an “effortless elegance.”