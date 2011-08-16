Bright Idea: Top Products for Glowing, Luminous Skin

When it comes to skin, there’s nothing worse than someone describing it as “dull.” That’s probably why in the past few years, a myriad of “brightening” products from at-home peels to lip glosses have appeared on the market. The sheer abundance of brightening products is a testament to how much we want bright, luminous skin.

Especially because of the sun damage and clogged pores that can accompany hot weather, most people’s skin (mine included) could use a good dose of brightening and polishing at the end of summer. Check out these glow-enhancing products for a healthier looking, brighter complexion this fall!