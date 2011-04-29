Boots Launches E-Commerce For The U.S.

Since we’ve got London on our minds with the whole Royal Wedding and all, we were overjoyed to see that Boots is launching a U.S. e-commerce site to make shopping for our favorite Boots products even easier.

Many of you may be familiar with Boots’ No. 7 line as it was recently made available in Target stores, letting all of us in on the amazingness of products such as the Advanced Hydration Creams and Liquid Eye Liner.

But, for those of us in the know (or those of us who have spent time in London and are in love with the city), the brick and mortar Boots stores that are in the U.K. offer other lines, such as No. 17, which we are curious to see if they will make available for sale on the e-commerce site.

Check out the online shop now, and don’t blame us if you go on a bit of a beauty shopping spree.