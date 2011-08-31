StyleCaster
Bobbi Brown Launches Fall Collection Inspired By Morocco

Bobbi Brown, always known for her products that are easy to wear, has come out with a Fall 2011 collection based on her travels to Morocco. Inspired by the dusty tones and sandy textures that she saw there, she translated that into a rich fall color palette that you can easily use this season.

The aptly named Rich Color Eye Shadow features creamy powder blends that apply like a cream but build like a deep powder shadow, and are available in eight shades from a soft neutral Sand Dune to a deep Wine. For lip color, shades range from a bold Desert Plum (in the original creamy-matte lipstick), a light pink Desert Rose (in the Rich Lip Color SPF 12) and a Limited Edition Metallic Lip Color in Violet Glaze, full of multi-dimensional shimmer and shine.

Bobbi Brown Marrakesh Collection, available September 2011, bobbibrowncosmetics.com

