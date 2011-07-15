The Blues are Back: Top Products to Try Out the Shade

Shades of blue have certainly been on our minds for the last few seasons, with designers dispersing bits of cobalt, navy and teal throughout their collections. Those doses of color have trickled into makeup as well, and one of the hottest colors of the moment is blue.

Whether you want to go big and try a teal eye shadow, or start off small with a navy polish, the option is yours. But, you certainly have plenty of options to choose from. Above are some of our favorites of the moment-giving you everything from an eyeshadow palette to mascara.