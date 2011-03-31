BITE Beauty Offers Anti-Aging For Your Lips

There are a few requirements that I have in lipstick for me to get excited about it: color, moisture, and packaging. Packaging may be a weird one to add, but I like my beauty products to be attractive. When I was introduced to the new line BITE Beauty last night, I was wowed in all categories. Not only are the lip products full of vibrant pigments, but the uber-moisturizing products are also packed with anti-aging benefits. Intrigued? So was I.

BITE offers a line of richly pigmented lip products ranging from lipsticks to lip pencils that contain Red Wine Resveratrol, which delivers a micro-dose of antioxidants in every application. The lipsticks actually contain the antioxidant equivalent of five glasses of red wine to help maintain your youthful lips.

Several of the products also contain concentrated whole superfruits, such as acai, cranberry, blueberry and pomegranate to help protect and nourish your skin.

Susanne Langmuir, BITE’s creator, gave me a bit of insight behind the design for each of the lipsticks. The lipstick caps are modeled after the organic shape that the tip of the lipstick takes on after use. Each shade category has a different shaped cap to it reflecting that organic take.

Langmuir also added that if you want to keep your bold color on for the entire day, start with a bit of primer on the lip (a product that they plan to add to the collection) and then try something like a pigment pencil instead of a lipstick which won’t feather as much.

BITE Beauty is available in select Sephora stores and sephora.com starting in March.