Best Places To Learn Everything About Makeup

Some of us began wearing makeup at a young age – as in, we were sneaking around behind our parents backs and putting on lipstick and eyeliner after we left the house at the young age of 12 or 13. Then there were those of us who didn’t touch the stuff until we were well into our high school or college years. For both groups, learning to use the products never comes easy – after years of the wrong shade of foundation, lipstick or gloss, plus not knowing how to use that crazy silver contraption that is supposed to curl your lashes, you begin to get pretty fed up with makeup altogether.

In an effort to make the “getting prettied up” process a little less stressful, there are a lot of options now to help you to learn the little tips and tricks you need to know to get that flawless look you’ve been craving. Here are a few of our favorites:

Online Tutorials



YouTube starlets such as Michelle Phan have made a huge impact on the beauty industry, with Phan becoming a Lancome makeup artist and inspiring millions of other beauty vloggers to go after their dreams. Phan’s tutorials teach everything from how to get that perfect smoky eye to stealing Gaga’s Bad Romance look.

Beauty Counter Consultations

Stopping by your local department store beauty counter to chat with the makeup artist there is a great way to learn what shades work the best for your skin tone. If you feel like you never find the right foundation shade for you – have a makeup artist test a few on your cheek and choose the right one for your skin. They can also walk you through picking out the right eyeshadows, blushes, lipsticks, etc.

Beauty Books

There are quite a few beauty books out there from makeup artist greats such as Bobbi Brown’s Makeup Manual and Kevyn Aucoin’s Making Faces. Both of these books help to break down the steps to achieving specific looks for everyday.

Beauty Bloggers and Online Sites

Bloggers have taken over the interwebs, whether the print world likes it or not. These ladies (and men) help to show us the latest products that you need to have by swatching them and showcasing the colors on themselves. And a few, like Makeup and Beauty Blog also feature how-to tutorials on their blogs. Also, not to toot our own horns or anything, but a lot of online beauty sites are great makeup resources, giving you everything from celeb looks to runway how-tos.