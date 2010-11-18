StyleCaster
Share

Best Online Beauty Shopping Sites To Keep You Busy At Work

What's hot
StyleCaster

Best Online Beauty Shopping Sites To Keep You Busy At Work

Rachel Adler
by

Online shopping can become a bit of an addiction. I should know – considering I haven’t stepped foot in a store in about 3 months (except for that time that I needed to return my online Madewell purchase to the brick and mortar store), I’ve basically cut all ties with the old ways of purchasing items.

Now, I simply see something I want on my Macbook, and with a few keystrokes it’s mine, all mine. Although some say this may be a bit unhealthy for my wallet, but I’ve found quite a few beauty sites that offer either great deals, great convenience, or things I simply couldn’t find elsewhere. Check out my faves in the slideshow above.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share