The Best In Self-Adjusting Clear Foundations And Makeup

The days of buying a foundation only to apply it and see that it’s not the correct shade for your skin could be long gone…

More and more brands are creating either self-adjusting or translucent/sheer foundation products which enhance skin and provide light to medium coverage (in other words, your skin should be in pretty good condition if you desire good results). You might be wondering, how can these work on all skin tones?

Many of these products work by reacting to the skin’s temperature as well as the heat from your body, which can create a change in color on your skin. Other products in this category don’t deposit color per say on the skin, but rather deposit sheer ingredients like specially treated, light diffusing mica pigments which smooth the skin, diminish the size of pores or mattify skin without dulling it or making it look cakey.

The advanced technology in these products also allow them to soften fine lines and wrinkles, and balance oily and dry areas of the face.

Here are some great foundation picks to give sheer coverage, plus moisturizing benefits, and even a few for lip/cheek color. Expect this category to grow in the near future as more and more women see the benefits of buying 1 product that does it all!