The Best In Beauty Pens, Pencils And Wands

Most of you already use eyeliner, eyebrow and lip liner pencils, but today you can apply almost any beauty product with a pencil or pen. It’s the most modern, convenient way to not only apply makeup, nail color, beauty treatments and even fragrance, but also travel with it.

Here are some of the best pens and pencil picks for eyes, lips, face, nails – even teeth and hair. Now there’s no need to dab or stick fingers into creams, gels or lotion formulas – or even use makeup tools like brushes. These profucts also save space in the bathroom and your vanity table too!

You’ll see from the list of products that now you can actually almost have an entire beauty regimen that is made up of nothing but pens and pencils – pretty cool!

Nails

From L to R: Yves Saint Laurent Nail Touch Pen, Sally Hansen Color Quick Fast Dry Nail Color Pen

Sephora Collection Nail Polish Corrrector Pen

Skincare

From L to R: Boscia Willow Bark Breakout Treatment To Go, Clickr Skin Care Acne Spot Serum, Dior Skinflash Radiance Booster Pen, Clarins On the Spot Brightening Corrector, Rodial Skincare Glamtox Eyelight Pen and Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Pen

Foundation/Concealer/Blush

From L to R: Tarte The Eraser Concealer, Urban Decay 24/7 Concealer Pencil, Josie Maran Magic marker Lip & Cheek Stain, Stila Lip Cheek Stain, Sephora Collection Makeup Eraser Pen (currently unavailable) and Cynde Watson CBCW-Foundation Cover & Blend Full Cover Pencil



Lip Color

From L to R: NARS Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil, Bite High Pigment Matte Pencil and Smashbox Doubletake Lip Color

Eye Color

From L to R: NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil, Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Shadow Pencil

and Sue Devitt Eye Intensifier Pencil Eye Color

Hair

From L to R: Oscar Blandi Pronto Colore Root Touch-Up & Highlighting Pen and TouchBack Hair Marker

Teeth

From L to R: Go Smile On-The-Go Teeth Whitening Pen and Listerine Whitening Pen