Best Eye Shadow Palettes For Spring

Every girl has her go-to trusty makeup bag with her tricks of the trade nestled inside, but what about an eye palette? Some tend to have tons of individual eye shadows in an array of different colors tossed in a beauty bag, while others might have a few different eye palettes that they use for either day or night, varying with the seasons. We ask, why not have it all with one fabulous eye palette that can be worn for every season, day or night? The right eye palette is always a much needed accessory in the beauty regimen. Not sure of what to buy? Dont worry, here are our top picks.