The Best Concealers For Your Under Eye Area

It may seem silly to think that you need a separate concealer just for the under eye area, but when you think about it, the skin found there can be more tender, dry, and overall a different shade than the rest of your face. With the unfortunate discovery that I have chronic eye darkness, regardless of how much sleep I do or dont get, I investigated why using particular types of cover up products yield better results than others. Essentially, you can get undereye-specific concealers, but the key is to find a product that allows you to provide a moisturizing, fluid, application with good color matching and blending capabilities, you should be good to go.

What It Is: Garnier Skin Renew Anti-Dark-Circle Eye Roller

Why Its Great: This multi-tasking product both treats and conceals dark circles under the eyes; it uses caffeine and lemon to energize and stimulate circulation, while applying a sheer layer of tinted pigment (currently only available in one shade) to conceal. Roll the ball from the inside of our eye, out, to apply.

Price: $11.99

Available: Ulta, Soap.com, drugstores nationwide

What It Is: Maybelline Mineral Power Natural Perfecting Concealer

Why Its Great: Available in seven shades, it gives more of a richer, creamy coverage so after a night of heavy partying or a tough break-up, this will be your go-to concealer. Dot it on in your under eye area and use your ring finger, the gentlest and best to use for applying makeup, to blend.

Price: about $5

Available: CVS, Ulta drugstores nationwide

What It Is: Lancome Effacernes Waterproof Protective Undereye Concealer

Why Its Great: Another concealer with a wide variety of shades available, this product quickly absorbs into the skin and wont budge throughout the day, meaning re-application is not necessary. Overall, it provides a very natural look and does exactly what its supposed to do: conceal!

Price: $28.50

Available: Lancome, Sephora

What It Is: Make Up For Ever HD Invisible Cover Concealer

Why Its Great: The goal of this item is to completely abolish all dark circles and lines with impeccable coverage while brightening the eye area, and has the most color shade options out of all of our picks. Using an easy applicator silicone brush to apply, you only get as much as you need distributed, with the application device greatly helping in all over smooth coverage.

Price: $28

Available: Sephora