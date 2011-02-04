Benefit & Bare Escentuals To Launch Skin Care Lines

Two of our favorite makeup brands have announced that they are expanding into skin care lines, and we couldn’t be more excited. Benefit Cosmetics, trusted for their always reliable Erase Paste, and Bare Minerals, our go-to for natural makeup, will both be expanding on their already tried and true merchandise.

Benefit’s new line will be called B. right Radiant Skincare by Benefit, and has a much more grown up appearance – as opposed to their tongue-and-cheek cosmetics. According to WWD, the brand founders Jean and Jane Ford believe that “their customers are looking for skin care solutions that are approachable, affordable and easy-to-understand.” The bottles and jars have that vintage apothecary feel, and will be available in about 2,000 stores globally.

Bare Minerals on the other hand looked to it’s natural ingredients to expand into skin care. The line will start with eight products focused on the ActiveSoil Complex, which helps with faster cell turnover, smaller pores, and smoother skin. Bare Escentuals actually tweaked existing products with this line, such as the Purely Nourishing Moisturizer and Blemish Therapy. Bare Escentuals will launch their line in boutiques this March.