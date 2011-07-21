Beauty Products That Give Back: Cosmetics With A Cause

As if we didn’t already have enough reasons to go out and buy another shade of lip gloss or that new scent of lotion, here’s an assortment of cosmetic companies that have given us the ideal opportunity to buy for ourselves, while simultaneously giving to others.

Over the years, it has become almost undeniably trendy for companies to donate a percentage of the profit gained from specified products (or sometimes even all of the profit) to various charities and foundations of their choice. With the wide array of charitable organizations these days, cosmetic brands have endless opportunities for partnerships, giving you an even higher chance of finding an ethical cause you’re willing to support.

Here’s a look at some of the more recent products on the market. So, enjoy your newly gained sense of satisfaction along with your product of choice and mentally cross off your good deed of the day. Fortunately, one can’t possibly have buyer’s remorse when they’re buying for a beneficial cause.