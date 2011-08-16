Beauty Product Staples: Celebrating the Oldies

It can be easy to get so caught up in new trends and the ‘next best thing’ in the beauty world (hello Butter Peacock Blue Nails or Berry Stained Pouts a la Lela Rose Fall 2011) that we veer off track of our beauty regulars. Make sure to not forget those products that first made their debut into your bag years ago and have yet to leave. It would do some good to keep the basics in your bag that can withstand both the changing seasons and trends. Here are some of the staples that will most definitely never leave my beauty regimen. What are some of your veteran products?