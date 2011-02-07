Beauty Essentials: Marina Munoz

One of the coolest stylists we know, Marina Munoz, stopped by our studios for StyleCaster’s Most Stylish New Yorkers shoot – I mean, she may actually be one of the most captured ladies by a lens on the street. The Argentinian stylist combines her travels with her wardrobe, and claims that she’s “classic and boring” with her beauty look – but we beg to differ. She shared her beauty must-haves with us in the slideshow above.



Photo Courtesy of Joey D’Arco

