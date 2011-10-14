Beauty Essentials: Josie Natori

Josie Natori does it all with aplomb — lingerie, ready to wear, swim, fragrance, eyewear, and home, and not to mention ALWAYS looks ultra chic and radiant. As her Josie Natori for Target collection just launched nationwide (October 30th), we couldn’t help but ask the designer and entrepreneur, “What is your beauty philosophy?”

“My life can be hectic,” Josie tells Beauty High, “so I need a beauty routine that’s easy and fast. I use skin products that are multi-purpose and makeup that lasts. There isn’t always time for touch-ups when I’m on the go so a lipstick that stays put and a nail polish that doesn’t chip are essentials! Indulgence is a necessity- look for products that make you look good but most importantly, feel good!”

We couldn’t agree more, and to see Josie Natori’s look good, feel good mantra via her tips, multi-tasking products, and beauty essentials, read on via the slide show above.