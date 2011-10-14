Beauty Essentials: Josie Natori

Josie Natori does it all with aplomb — lingerie, ready to wear, swim, fragrance, eyewear, and home, and not to mention ALWAYS looks ultra chic and radiant. As her Josie Natori for Target collection just launched nationwide (October 30th), we couldn’t help but ask the designer and entrepreneur, “What is your beauty philosophy?”
“My life can be hectic,” Josie tells Beauty High, “so I need a beauty routine that’s easy and fast. I use skin products that are multi-purpose and makeup that lasts. There isn’t always time for touch-ups when I’m on the go so a lipstick that stays put and a nail polish that doesn’t chip are essentials! Indulgence is a necessity- look for products that make you look good but most importantly, feel good!”
We couldn’t agree more, and to see Josie Natori’s look good, feel good mantra via her tips, multi-tasking products, and beauty essentials, read on via the slide show above.
"Dr. Sebaghs Crème Vital and Eye Expert Cream are all I use on my face- its the easiest skin routine but targets everything I need. His creams do so many things and leave your skin moisturized and radiant." (Dr Sebagh Eye Expert Eye Cream, $80, Space NK, and Dr. Sebagh Crème Vital, $130, Barneys New York)
"By Terry Touch Expert Concealer makes lines and imperfections vanish and is perfect for touch-ups throughout the day!" (By Terry Touch Expert Concealer, $40, Barneys New York)
"Natori Eau de Parfum purse spray for an on-the-go fix." (Natori Purse Spray Set, $75 for three .34 oz. Eau de Parfum sprays, Natori.com)
"Yves Saint Laurent dark nail polish in Rich Coffee is perfect for the fall and winter months." (Yves Saint Laurent Nail Lacquer in Rich Coffee, $20, Nordstrom)
"Guerlains Rouge G lipstick in the color Gracia is fantastic, and it doesn't hurt that its silver bullet case is cool and sleek too!" (Rouge G de Guerlain Jewel Lipstick Compact in Gracia 66, $47, Sephora)
"By Terrys Ombre Blackstar is a creamy eyeshadow stick. The #4 Bronze Moon shade gives a natural highlight and doesnt crease." (By Terry Ombre Blackstar #4 Bronze Moon, $43, Barneys New York)
"Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Singulier in Deep Black -- for great volume." (Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Singulier in Deep Black, $30, Sephora)
"After a long day, Clé de Peaus Gentle Cleansing Foam takes everything off but leaves your skin soft and fresh." (Cle de Peau Beauté Gentle Cleansing Foam, $63, Neiman Marcus)