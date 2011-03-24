Beauty Essentials: Forever 21’s Linda Chang & Beauty Contest

As senior marketing manager at Forever 21, Linda Chang certainly knows a thing or two about fashion. The 29-year-old Los Angelean is the daughter of Do Won Chang and Jin Sook Chang, the founders of Forever 21, and brings to the table her own ultra-cool style paired with a creativity that contributes to the aesthetic and reputation of the brand.

She shares with us her beauty essentials as well as her daily beauty routine; “I have super dry skin so I use three moisturizers including one with SPF, followed by foundation and our (Forever 21 brand, Love & Beauty) rose blush. I use an eyebrow pencil, I think this helps frame you face, followed by eye shadow, I usually stick with a smoky eye look; and finish with some eye liner and a couple coats of mascara and I’m out the door in less than 10 minutes!”

Linda’s beauty tip: “I always use primer underneath my eyeliner and shadow. The primer helps it to stay all day, which is ideal for working long hours!” Click on the slideshow images for the rest of Linda’s beauty essentials!

