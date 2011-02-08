Beauty Essentials: Abigail Lorick

Abigail Lorick, the lady behind not only her own gorgeous fashion line which I constantly lust after, but also the one behind Eleanor Waldorf’s pieces on Gossip Girl can you say blessed? When the Gossip Girl crew was looking for someone to use as Eleanor Waldorf’s designs, a friend recommended Lorick, and the rest is history. We chatted with the designer when she recently stopped by the studios for our Most Stylish New Yorkers shoot and she let us in on her beauty must-haves above.