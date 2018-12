Since there’s nothing better to do lately than stay indoors and play with beauty products (at least if you’re anywhere other than California and Texas) I’ve fallen in love with quite a few new discoveries. Or, I guess we can call them old discoveries that I haven’t had the time to take out and play with until now.

Enjoy your peek inside my bathroom cabinet (better known as my bathroom counter, dresser, desk, bookshelf…) and see what you need to add to your collection asap.